Julianne Ewen, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julianne Ewen, ARNP

Julianne Ewen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.

Julianne Ewen works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julianne Ewen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    3581 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Julianne Ewen's Office & Staff

    Experience with Julianne Ewen

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Julianne Ewen, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1275515066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julianne Ewen, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julianne Ewen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julianne Ewen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julianne Ewen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julianne Ewen works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Julianne Ewen’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julianne Ewen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julianne Ewen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julianne Ewen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julianne Ewen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

