Overview of Julianne Ewen, ARNP

Julianne Ewen, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Univesity Of Kentucky|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University|Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Julianne Ewen works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.