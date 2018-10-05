Dr. Jameson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julianne Jameson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julianne Jameson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Covina, CA.
Locations
Los Feliz Counseling Group750 Terrado Plz Ste 40, Covina, CA 91723 Directions (626) 201-6643
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I am grateful and thankful for such a compassionate and understsnding person. She has ALWAYS been very kind and honest with me.
About Dr. Julianne Jameson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114045945
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jameson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jameson.
