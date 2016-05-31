Julide Lauck, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julide Lauck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julide Lauck, LMHC
Overview
Julide Lauck, LMHC is a Counselor in Brookline, MA.
Locations
Private Practice, Brookline, MA1093 Beacon St Ste 304, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 834-2960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommended Julide to one of my friends already. She has a deep passion for counseling. I came to her due to my trouble to let go of past relationship hurts. By working with her, I became more aware of my subconscious fears, struggles, and thinking patterns. She listens deeply and carefully and always manage to find my blind spots and dig deeper. After each session, she would recommend me actionable advice. I would continue recommending her to people who I care about.
About Julide Lauck, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Turkish
Frequently Asked Questions
Julide Lauck accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julide Lauck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julide Lauck speaks Turkish.
10 patients have reviewed Julide Lauck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julide Lauck.
