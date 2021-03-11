See All Counselors in Murrieta, CA
Julie Amirault, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Julie Amirault, LMFT

Counseling
4.1 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Amirault, LMFT is a Counselor in Murrieta, CA. 

Julie Amirault works at Good Hope Psychological Services in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Good Hope Psychological Services
    39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Ste D160, Murrieta, CA 92563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 435-2161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Amirault?

    Mar 11, 2021
    My partner and I started working with Julie as a couple at the beginning of the pandemic, and after a few months, we were arguing less, began to communicate and listen more effectively, and developed effective long-lasting strategies for when triggers arise. It then felt natural to progress to individual therapy, where the depth and compassion Julie was able to extend also helped neutralize long-standing trauma, anger, and anxiety. She helped us so much as a couple and individually that it feels safe to say her therapy allowed our relationship to continue and grow strong enough to start a family. And this all happened within the course of 10 months, give or take. We highly recommend Julie for her listening skills, attentiveness, humor, life experience, social conscientiousness, and passion for our relationship's success.
    Libby and Cait — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Amirault, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Amirault, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Amirault to family and friends

    Julie Amirault's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Amirault

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Amirault, LMFT.

    About Julie Amirault, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790819829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mariposa Women's Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • San Francisco State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Amirault, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Amirault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Amirault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Amirault works at Good Hope Psychological Services in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Julie Amirault’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Julie Amirault. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Amirault.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Amirault, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Amirault appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Amirault, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.