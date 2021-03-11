Julie Amirault, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Amirault is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Amirault, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Julie Amirault, LMFT is a Counselor in Murrieta, CA.
Julie Amirault works at
Good Hope Psychological Services39755 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd Ste D160, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 435-2161
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Magellan Health Services
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
My partner and I started working with Julie as a couple at the beginning of the pandemic, and after a few months, we were arguing less, began to communicate and listen more effectively, and developed effective long-lasting strategies for when triggers arise. It then felt natural to progress to individual therapy, where the depth and compassion Julie was able to extend also helped neutralize long-standing trauma, anger, and anxiety. She helped us so much as a couple and individually that it feels safe to say her therapy allowed our relationship to continue and grow strong enough to start a family. And this all happened within the course of 10 months, give or take. We highly recommend Julie for her listening skills, attentiveness, humor, life experience, social conscientiousness, and passion for our relationship's success.
- Counseling
- English
- Mariposa Women's Center
- San Francisco State University
Julie Amirault has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
