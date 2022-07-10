Julie Apfelbaum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Apfelbaum
Overview
Julie Apfelbaum is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA.
Locations
Delancey Internal Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 316-5151
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Julie has been such a refreshing change as a PCP. She takes time to listen and work through all of the issues I bring up. She’s knowledgeable and solutions oriented. Very positive bedside manners, patient, and super helpful. The team at the clinic is wonderful all around.
About Julie Apfelbaum
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528698495
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Apfelbaum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Apfelbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Julie Apfelbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Apfelbaum.
