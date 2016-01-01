See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Hayward, WI
Julie Arnett, APRN

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (2)
Overview

Julie Arnett, APRN is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Hayward, WI. 

Julie Arnett works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic
    11134 N State Road 77, Hayward, WI 54843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • PreferredOne
    • Sanford Health Plan
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Julie Arnett, APRN

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386820090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Arnett, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Arnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Arnett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Arnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Arnett works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Hayward, WI. View the full address on Julie Arnett’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Julie Arnett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Arnett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Arnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Arnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

