Julie Belden, OTR is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Belden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Belden, OTR
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julie Belden, OTR
Julie Belden, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Duluth, MN.
Julie Belden works at
Julie Belden's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Therapy & Performance Center1600 Miller Trunk Hwy Bldg C, Duluth, MN 55811 DirectionsMonday5:30am - 10:00pmTuesday5:30am - 10:00pmWednesday5:30am - 10:00pmThursday5:30am - 10:00pmFriday5:30am - 10:00pmSaturday7:00am - 6:30pmSunday7:00am - 6:30pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Belden?
About Julie Belden, OTR
- Occupational Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1992740419
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Belden accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Belden using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Belden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Belden works at
Julie Belden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Belden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Belden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Belden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.