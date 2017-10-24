Overview of Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD

Dr. Julie Bobholz, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Bobholz works at BayCare Clinic Neuropsychology in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.