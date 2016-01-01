See All Nurse Practitioners in Westlake, OH
Julie Bradford, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Bradford, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julie Bradford, MSN

Julie Bradford, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Westlake, OH. 

Julie Bradford works at Uh - Westshore Primary Care - Westlake in Westlake, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
April Birkmire, NP
April Birkmire, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Julie Bradford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uh - Westshore Primary Care - Westlake
    26908 Detroit Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 250-8660
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Bradford?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Bradford, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Bradford, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Bradford to family and friends

    Julie Bradford's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Bradford

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Bradford, MSN.

    About Julie Bradford, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467796417
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Bradford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Bradford works at Uh - Westshore Primary Care - Westlake in Westlake, OH. View the full address on Julie Bradford’s profile.

    Julie Bradford has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Bradford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Bradford, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.