Julie Catlin, PA-C
Overview of Julie Catlin, PA-C
Julie Catlin, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Annapolis, MD.
Julie Catlin works at
Julie Catlin's Office Locations
Capital Dermatology - Annapolis200 Harry S Truman Pkwy Ste 400, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (240) 201-4721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
My visit went well. The staff from my entering to my departure were all friendly, helpful and skilled. The issues I had were taken care of thoroughly and professionally with great care by Ms. Catlin . I am a returning patient and I recommend the group at Advanced Dermatology to any family and friend who asks. Location works well for me also.
About Julie Catlin, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1902907827
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Catlin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Catlin accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Catlin using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Catlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Catlin works at
45 patients have reviewed Julie Catlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Catlin.
