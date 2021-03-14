See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Julie D Helm, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie D Helm, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Julie D Helm, FNP-C

Julie D Helm, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Linda Moore, FNP
Linda Moore, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Neelia Miller, NP
Neelia Miller, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Julie D Helm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7575 N Cedar Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 259-2556

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Julie D Helm?

Mar 14, 2021
I love Julie!! She’s a great listener and is very knowledgeable on conventional and alternative medicine. Would recommend her to anyone.
Sara Shepard — Mar 14, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Julie D Helm, FNP-C
How would you rate your experience with Julie D Helm, FNP-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Julie D Helm to family and friends

Julie D Helm's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Julie D Helm

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie D Helm, FNP-C.

About Julie D Helm, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154844132
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Georgetown Univeristy
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • California State University, Fresno
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie D Helm, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie D Helm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julie D Helm has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Julie D Helm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Julie D Helm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie D Helm.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie D Helm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie D Helm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Julie D Helm, FNP-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.