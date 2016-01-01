Dr. Demaggio accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julie Demaggio, OD
Overview of Dr. Julie Demaggio, OD
Dr. Julie Demaggio, OD is an Optometrist in Plano, TX.
Dr. Demaggio works at
Dr. Demaggio's Office Locations
-
1
Plano Eye Associates PC5900 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75023 Directions (972) 985-1412
-
2
Tso -mansfield1650 HIGHWAY 287 N, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 518-1177
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Julie Demaggio, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1255613238
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demaggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demaggio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demaggio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demaggio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.