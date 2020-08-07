Julie Dobson, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Dobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Dobson, LMHC
Julie Dobson, LMHC is a Counselor in Cutler Bay, FL.
Julie Dobson, LMHC, LLC10700 Caribbean Blvd Ste 202, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Directions (786) 246-3836
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
I saw Julie initially for grief therapy after my father passed away. During this time, she helped me realize other issues that I needed to address - specifically my work/life balance. Julie was readily available even when I moved out of town & couldn't physically come to the office. I'll always be so appreciative of my time with her. I highly recommend her.
- English, Spanish
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
Julie Dobson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Dobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Dobson speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Julie Dobson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Dobson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Dobson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Dobson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.