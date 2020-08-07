See All Counselors in Cutler Bay, FL
Julie Dobson, LMHC

Counseling
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julie Dobson, LMHC is a Counselor in Cutler Bay, FL. 

Julie Dobson works at Julie Dobson, LMHC, LLC in Cutler Bay, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julie Dobson, LMHC, LLC
    10700 Caribbean Blvd Ste 202, Cutler Bay, FL 33189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 246-3836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 07, 2020
    I saw Julie initially for grief therapy after my father passed away. During this time, she helped me realize other issues that I needed to address - specifically my work/life balance. Julie was readily available even when I moved out of town & couldn't physically come to the office. I'll always be so appreciative of my time with her. I highly recommend her.
    Miami, FL — Aug 07, 2020
    About Julie Dobson, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1245247972
    Education & Certifications

    • ROLLINS COLLEGE
