Julie Sullivan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Sullivan, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Sullivan, PSY is a Psychologist in Saratoga Springs, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4 Franklin Sq, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 583-0963
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Sullivan?
About Julie Sullivan, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1326018102
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Julie Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.