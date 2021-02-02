Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wyoming Graduate School.
Dr. Frederick works at
Locations
-
1
Wilshire Professional Building9999 SW Wilshire St Ste 220, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 894-9255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- LifeWise
- Moda Health
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Julie is awesome to work with! When I started seeing Julie, I had many issues that I was tackling between my weight loss journey, my family dilemmas, and a very tough position at work. I felt like I was spinning at all times. Julie has helped me make meaningful action items each week to tackle my challenges and help me grow into a healthier person. I am doing better than I have in many years. Julie is empathetic, kind, and approachable. I feel like I am speaking to a friend when I go to her sessions and I appreciate her insight on a vast amount of topics. She seems to know something about just about everything and has helped me process some very challenging subject matter. I am grateful for her candor and help every time we meet. I highly recommend Julie.
About Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Wyoming Graduate School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods.