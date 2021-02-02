See All Psychologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wyoming Graduate School.

Dr. Frederick works at Julie D Frederick PhD in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wilshire Professional Building
    9999 SW Wilshire St Ste 220, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 894-9255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • LifeWise
    • Moda Health
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Frederick?

    Feb 02, 2021
    Julie is awesome to work with! When I started seeing Julie, I had many issues that I was tackling between my weight loss journey, my family dilemmas, and a very tough position at work. I felt like I was spinning at all times. Julie has helped me make meaningful action items each week to tackle my challenges and help me grow into a healthier person. I am doing better than I have in many years. Julie is empathetic, kind, and approachable. I feel like I am speaking to a friend when I go to her sessions and I appreciate her insight on a vast amount of topics. She seems to know something about just about everything and has helped me process some very challenging subject matter. I am grateful for her candor and help every time we meet. I highly recommend Julie.
    Caity — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Frederick to family and friends

    Dr. Frederick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Frederick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD.

    About Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD

    Specialties
    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487635363
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wyoming Graduate School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frederick works at Julie D Frederick PhD in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Frederick’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Julie Frederick, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.