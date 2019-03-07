Julie Grannan, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Grannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Grannan, FNP
Offers telehealth
Julie Grannan, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN.
American Health Network of Indiana LLC4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very compassionate and thorough.
- Family Medicine
- English
Julie Grannan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Grannan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Grannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Julie Grannan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Grannan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Grannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Grannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.