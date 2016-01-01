Julie Hallowell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Hallowell, MFC
Julie Hallowell, MFC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Monica, CA.
Eric Durrschmidt Marriage and Family Therapist1137 2nd St Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 394-8116
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1013932300
Julie Hallowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Julie Hallowell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Hallowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Hallowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Hallowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.