Dr. Julie Jacobs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Jacobs, PHD is a Psychologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from Doctorate and Master's From Vanderbilt University.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1528 Walnut St Ste 1203, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 888-0662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobs is wonderful. She's empathetic, funny, and wise. She has helped me immensely with my issues with general & social anxiety. Couldn't recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Julie Jacobs, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1588876668
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth College
- Doctorate and Master's From Vanderbilt University
- Stanford University
