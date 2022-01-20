Julie Jenkins, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Jenkins, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Jenkins, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Julie Jenkins works at
Locations
Jackson Clinicdr Stewart Tankersley1801 Pine St Ste 203, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-8877
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Jenkins listens very well and values what is going on in your life. I appreciate her whole person approach to medicine.
About Julie Jenkins, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1194178772
Education & Certifications
- Troy University
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Jenkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julie Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.