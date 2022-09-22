Julie Klaker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Klaker, PMHNP-BC
Julie Klaker, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
- 1 315 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 224-9080
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Have seen provider for almost 2 years, always avail within reason, does crisis texts if you need her. Always on top of your prescriptions and never lets you run out.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215134705
