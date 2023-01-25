Julie McTearnen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie McTearnen, APRN
Overview
Julie McTearnen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Locations
Saint Francis Clinic Farmington515 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been seeing Julie since Dr Demontier probably spelled that wrong. Julie first spotted my kidney problem when I didn’t know what a kidney was. The process went forward, through her guidance putting me in touch with the right people, who have all been wonderful. We have been able to get Julie through the My Chart thingy and when needed have been able to see her as soon as needed. Our first go to for health is Julie.
About Julie McTearnen, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1437135241
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie McTearnen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie McTearnen using Healthline FindCare.
Julie McTearnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Julie McTearnen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie McTearnen.
