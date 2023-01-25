See All Family Doctors in Farmington, MO
Julie McTearnen, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie McTearnen, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Julie McTearnen, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Farmington, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Julie McTearnen works at Saint Francis Clinic Farmington in Farmington, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Francis Clinic Farmington
    515 Maple Valley Dr, Farmington, MO 63640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie McTearnen?

    Jan 25, 2023
    My family and I have been seeing Julie since Dr Demontier probably spelled that wrong. Julie first spotted my kidney problem when I didn’t know what a kidney was. The process went forward, through her guidance putting me in touch with the right people, who have all been wonderful. We have been able to get Julie through the My Chart thingy and when needed have been able to see her as soon as needed. Our first go to for health is Julie.
    — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie McTearnen, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Julie McTearnen, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie McTearnen to family and friends

    Julie McTearnen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie McTearnen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie McTearnen, APRN.

    About Julie McTearnen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437135241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie McTearnen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie McTearnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie McTearnen works at Saint Francis Clinic Farmington in Farmington, MO. View the full address on Julie McTearnen’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Julie McTearnen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie McTearnen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie McTearnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie McTearnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie McTearnen, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.