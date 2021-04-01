Dr. Mercer-Dasher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Mercer-Dasher, OD
Overview of Dr. Julie Mercer-Dasher, OD
Dr. Julie Mercer-Dasher, OD is an Optometrist in Springfield, OH.
Dr. Mercer-Dasher's Office Locations
Dr. Julie L. Mercer-dasher Optometrist900 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 324-5523
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff and everyone is really friendly. Dr Dasher is kind patientand gets to the bottom of whatever problem you're having. Like her so much that I'm going to have our whole family see her.
About Dr. Julie Mercer-Dasher, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercer-Dasher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mercer-Dasher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercer-Dasher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercer-Dasher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercer-Dasher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercer-Dasher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.