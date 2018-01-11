Dr. Mosier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julie Mosier, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Mosier, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Kingwood, TX.
Dr. Mosier works at
Locations
Angels and Achievers4439 Town Center Pl, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 361-0777
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosier?
It would be impossible to give Dr. Mosier anything but the highest rating. She is absolutely top notch. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Julie Mosier, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1699880021
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.