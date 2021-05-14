Julie Nieveen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Nieveen, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julie Nieveen, APRN
Julie Nieveen, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Julie Nieveen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Julie Nieveen's Office Locations
-
1
Unmc Physicians988102 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 595-3993
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Nieveen?
Overall, great visit. Julie is very knowledgeable and friendly. Was a quick and straight forward visit.
About Julie Nieveen, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225260912
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Nieveen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Nieveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Nieveen works at
13 patients have reviewed Julie Nieveen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Nieveen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Nieveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Nieveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.