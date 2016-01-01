Julie Overbey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Overbey is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Julie Overbey's Office Locations
Atlantis Medical Group Az Pllc5501 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 589-0500
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Julie Overbey
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730496282
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Overbey accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Overbey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Julie Overbey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Overbey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Overbey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Overbey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.