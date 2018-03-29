Julie Parker, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Parker, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Parker, PSY is a Psychologist in New Smyrna Beach, FL.
Julie Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Volusia Neuropsychology & Behavioral Health Inc.221 N Causeway Ste B, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169 Directions (386) 423-0442
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Parker?
She's not as knowledgeable as I would like her to be about ADHD. Still, she's good.
About Julie Parker, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1154508901
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Parker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Parker works at
5 patients have reviewed Julie Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.