Julie Pastorius, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Pastorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Pastorius, LCSW
Overview
Julie Pastorius, LCSW is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2944 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Directions (412) 341-8326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Pastorius?
She was so down to earth. Very easy to talk to. Didnt just let me talk on and on. Actually taught me new things
About Julie Pastorius, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1689781494
Education & Certifications
- Carlow University, Pittsburgh Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Pastorius accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Pastorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Julie Pastorius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Pastorius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Pastorius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Pastorius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.