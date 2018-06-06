See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Julie Pastorius, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Pastorius, LCSW

Counseling
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julie Pastorius, LCSW is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2944 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 341-8326

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Bereavement
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome
Bereavement
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bereavement Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Pastorius?

    Jun 06, 2018
    She was so down to earth. Very easy to talk to. Didnt just let me talk on and on. Actually taught me new things
    Michele — Jun 06, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Pastorius, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Pastorius, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Pastorius to family and friends

    Julie Pastorius' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Pastorius

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Pastorius, LCSW.

    About Julie Pastorius, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689781494
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Carlow University, Pittsburgh Pa
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Pastorius, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Pastorius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Pastorius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Julie Pastorius. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Pastorius.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Pastorius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Pastorius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Pastorius, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.