Julie Perry, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julie Perry, APRN

Julie Perry, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Julie Perry works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julie Perry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluegrass Primary Health Care Center Inc.
    1306 Versailles Rd Ste 120, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 259-2635
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2022
    Julie is very warm compassionate caring honest down to earth person that understands what you're going through. I see her for mental health, she is amazing. I have seen a few different nurse practitioners in Lexington and when I found Julie I knew that she was the one I would stay with. Above 5 *****. The office staff is also great.
    Linda H — Jan 25, 2022
    About Julie Perry, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194949156
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Perry works at Bluegrass Community Health Ctr in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Julie Perry’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

