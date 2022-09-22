Julie Priest, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Priest, NP
Overview of Julie Priest, NP
Julie Priest, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA.
Julie Priest works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Julie Priest's Office Locations
-
1
Indian Health Center of Santa Clara1333 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 Directions (408) 445-3400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Priest?
I can not possibly put into words how wonderful my interaction was with Julie was. I was left with the feeling that I just spoke with someone who truly cares about my well-being. I rate her as 100
About Julie Priest, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568483675
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Priest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Priest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Priest works at
Julie Priest has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Priest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Priest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Priest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.