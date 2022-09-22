See All Nurse Practitioners in San Jose, CA
Julie Priest, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Priest, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julie Priest, NP

Julie Priest, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA. 

Julie Priest works at Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Julie Priest's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indian Health Center of Santa Clara
    1333 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA 95125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 445-3400

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Julie Priest?

Sep 22, 2022
I can not possibly put into words how wonderful my interaction was with Julie was. I was left with the feeling that I just spoke with someone who truly cares about my well-being. I rate her as 100
David jewell — Sep 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Julie Priest, NP
How would you rate your experience with Julie Priest, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Julie Priest to family and friends

Julie Priest's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Julie Priest

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Priest, NP.

About Julie Priest, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1568483675
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie Priest, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julie Priest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Julie Priest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julie Priest works at Indian Health Center of Santa Clara Valley in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Julie Priest’s profile.

Julie Priest has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Priest.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Priest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Priest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Julie Priest, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.