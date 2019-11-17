See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Richmond, VA
Julie Purisima, WHNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Julie Purisima, WHNP

Julie Purisima, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. 

Julie Purisima works at Virginia Complete Care for Women - Richmond in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julie Purisima's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Complete Care for Women - Richmond
    7159 Jahnke Rd, Richmond, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 231-9691

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 17, 2019
I love coming to see Jules. She is literally the best OB i have ever had. She's understanding, willing to help, and genuinely charismatic. When I had an accident during my pregnancy I told her about issues with my neck and back and she gave me a great physical therapy referral! I have been seeing her for over 7 years and I think shes awesome! The nurses are great as well as the waiting room very clean .
A.stewart — Nov 17, 2019
About Julie Purisima, WHNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245520626
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie Purisima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Julie Purisima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julie Purisima works at Virginia Complete Care for Women - Richmond in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Julie Purisima’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Julie Purisima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Purisima.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Purisima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Purisima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

