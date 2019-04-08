See All Psychologists in Beaumont, TX
Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD

Psychology
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD is a Psychologist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tarnow Center For Self-Management

Dr. Sherman works at Southeast Texas Behavioral Solutions in Beaumont, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast Texas Behavioral Solutions
    80 Interstate 10 N, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 225-5796
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Management Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Disruptive Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Encopresis Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Intellectual Functioning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Pica Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Pica
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2019
    Whats the correct number to her office? I called the number on the page and a kid answered saying I have the wrong number
    — Apr 08, 2019
    About Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669894580
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tarnow Center For Self-Management
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Pinecrest Supports and Services Center
    Internship

    Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sherman works at Southeast Texas Behavioral Solutions in Beaumont, TX.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

