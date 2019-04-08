Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD is a Psychologist in Beaumont, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tarnow Center For Self-Management
Dr. Sherman works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Texas Behavioral Solutions80 Interstate 10 N, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 225-5796Tuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
Whats the correct number to her office? I called the number on the page and a kid answered saying I have the wrong number
About Dr. Julie Sherman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1669894580
Education & Certifications
- Tarnow Center For Self-Management
- Pinecrest Supports and Services Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.