Julie Small, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Small, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Julie Small works at Delta Behavioral Health in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Location

    Delta Behavioral Health
    1606 Physicians Dr Ste 104, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 304-6743
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Julie Small, PMHNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1174817381
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Small works at Delta Behavioral Health in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Julie Small’s profile.

    Julie Small has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

