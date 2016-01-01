See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Hammond, IN
Julie Stelzel, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Stelzel, NP

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julie Stelzel, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hammond, IN. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago.

Julie Stelzel works at Oak Street Health Hammond in Hammond, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Hammond
    5818 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 268-3987

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Julie Stelzel?

Photo: Julie Stelzel, NP
How would you rate your experience with Julie Stelzel, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Julie Stelzel to family and friends

Julie Stelzel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Julie Stelzel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Stelzel, NP.

About Julie Stelzel, NP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1477168599
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Loyola University of Chicago
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Julie Stelzel, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Stelzel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Julie Stelzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Julie Stelzel works at Oak Street Health Hammond in Hammond, IN. View the full address on Julie Stelzel’s profile.

Julie Stelzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Stelzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Stelzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Stelzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.