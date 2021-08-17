Overview

Dr. Julie Stubrud, DC is a Chiropractor in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Stubrud works at Dr. Julie Chiropractic and Massage in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.