Julie Teater, PSY

Forensic Psychology
Call for new patient details

Overview

Julie Teater, PSY is a Forensic Psychologist in Biloxi, MS. 

Julie Teater works at Consulting Psychological Resources, LLC in Biloxi, MS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Consulting Psychological Resources, LLC
    1907 Pass Rd Ste G, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 594-9010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Biloxi
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Julie Teater, PSY

    Specialties
    • Forensic Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467565549
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

