Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD

Optometry
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD

Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD is an Optometrist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Tonnu works at Julie Tonnu OD, Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tonnu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Julie Tonnu OD, Inc.
    33961 Doheny Park Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 272-5980

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
    • Medical Eye Service
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Calm, thorough, intelligent, and caring. A great find in this lovely town ~
    RES — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194842690
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julie Tonnu, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tonnu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tonnu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tonnu works at Julie Tonnu OD, Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tonnu’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonnu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonnu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonnu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonnu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

