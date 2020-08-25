See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Julie Townsend, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julie Townsend, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julie Townsend, NP

Julie Townsend, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. 

Julie Townsend works at Old Pueblo Healthcare in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Julie Townsend's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Old Pueblo Healthcare
    5981 E Grant Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 886-5315
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julie Townsend?

    Aug 25, 2020
    Julie Townsend is a great NP. Whenever I have an office visit she is so thrilled and excited to see me. She listens to your medical issues and helps you solve the problem.
    Darrian — Aug 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julie Townsend, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Julie Townsend, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julie Townsend to family and friends

    Julie Townsend's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julie Townsend

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julie Townsend, NP.

    About Julie Townsend, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962456673
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Townsend, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Townsend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Townsend works at Old Pueblo Healthcare in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Julie Townsend’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Julie Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Townsend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Townsend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Townsend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julie Townsend, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.