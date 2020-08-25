Julie Townsend, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Townsend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Townsend, NP
Overview of Julie Townsend, NP
Julie Townsend, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Julie Townsend works at
Julie Townsend's Office Locations
Old Pueblo Healthcare5981 E Grant Rd Ste 115, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-5315
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Julie Townsend is a great NP. Whenever I have an office visit she is so thrilled and excited to see me. She listens to your medical issues and helps you solve the problem.
About Julie Townsend, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962456673
Julie Townsend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Townsend accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Townsend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Julie Townsend. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Townsend.
