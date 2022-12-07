Julie Trainor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Trainor, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Trainor, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Julie Trainor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group584 Norwich Rd Ste 100, Plainfield, CT 06374 Directions (860) 230-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Trainor?
Julie is a tpo-notch professional and goes the distance for her patients. Thanks Julie! Thank you Maureen for your great service, too.
About Julie Trainor, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1215916515
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Trainor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Trainor accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Trainor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Trainor works at
14 patients have reviewed Julie Trainor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Trainor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Trainor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Trainor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.