Julie Trainor, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Trainor, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Julie Trainor works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Plainfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford Healthcare Medical Group
    584 Norwich Rd Ste 100, Plainfield, CT 06374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 230-0020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Julie is a tpo-notch professional and goes the distance for her patients. Thanks Julie! Thank you Maureen for your great service, too.
    Roland — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Julie Trainor, APRN
    About Julie Trainor, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1215916515
    Education & Certifications

    • Quinnipiac University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Trainor, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Trainor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Trainor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Trainor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Trainor works at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Plainfield, CT. View the full address on Julie Trainor’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Julie Trainor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Trainor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Trainor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Trainor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
