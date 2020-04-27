Dr. Verrone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julie Verrone, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Julie Verrone, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Lubbock, TX.
Locations
Julie H. Verrone Psy.d. PC7021 Kewanee Ave Unit 2104, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 687-9414
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Verrone, she is amazing. I’ve been to probably 10 counselors and she’s the only one I’ve ever made any progress with. I could tell her literally anything I ever did and she never judged me and was always happy to see me. She is a great psychologist and a great person.
About Dr. Julie Verrone, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952421026
Dr. Verrone accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Verrone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.