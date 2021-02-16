Julie Walker, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Walker, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Walker, LCPC is a Counselor in Coeur D Alene, ID.
Julie Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Journey Counseling2426 N Merritt Creek Loop Ste B, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 818-1099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Walker?
She saved my life.
About Julie Walker, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1699089458
Education & Certifications
- Heritage Health and The North Idaho Violence Prevention Center
- Gonzaga University
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Walker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Walker works at
6 patients have reviewed Julie Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.