Julie Webster accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Webster, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Julie Webster, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sumner, WA.
Julie Webster works at
Locations
-
1
Kathryn L Drake Johansen Arnp Pllc920 Alder Ave Ste 203, Sumner, WA 98390 Directions (253) 891-0200
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Webster?
Julie has provided me a great deal of information and guidance. She taught me specific tools and techniques that have been most helpful when i am feeling overwhelmed and stressed. She is kind, compassionate, and provides honest feedback in a most positive and helpful way! Highly recommend!
About Julie Webster, MS
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1518007350
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Webster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Webster works at
4 patients have reviewed Julie Webster. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Webster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Webster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Webster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.