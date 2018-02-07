See All Counselors in Richland, WA
Julie Wilde, LMHC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Overview

Julie Wilde, LMHC is a Counselor in Richland, WA. 

Julie Wilde works at Mental Wellness Solutions, PLLC in Richland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mental Wellness Solutions, PLLC
    603 Knight St Ste 1, Richland, WA 99352 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Grief
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 07, 2018
    Julie is professional, compassionate, highly educated with the different types of therapy. She strongly cares.
    About Julie Wilde, LMHC

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922264100
    Education & Certifications

    • Gonzaga University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Wilde, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Wilde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Wilde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Wilde works at Mental Wellness Solutions, PLLC in Richland, WA. View the full address on Julie Wilde’s profile.

