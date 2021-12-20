See All Psychiatrists in Round Rock, TX
Julie Williams

Psychiatry
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Round Rock, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Julie Williams

Julie Williams is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX. 

Julie Williams works at Central Texas Mental Health in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Julie Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Texas Mental Health
    1717 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 964-6992

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Mood Disorders
Anxiety
Mood Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2021
    I've been seeing Julie Williams for a few years now, and she's great! She friendly and has a very calming voice. She responds quickly to prescription request. I would recommend her to anyone.
    — Dec 20, 2021
    About Julie Williams

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1952427007
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas at Austin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julie Williams is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Julie Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Julie Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julie Williams works at Central Texas Mental Health in Round Rock, TX. View the full address on Julie Williams’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Julie Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

