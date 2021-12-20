Julie Williams is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Williams
Overview of Julie Williams
Julie Williams is a Psychiatry Specialist in Round Rock, TX.
Julie Williams' Office Locations
Central Texas Mental Health1717 N Interstate 35 Ste 200, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 964-6992
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Williams?
I've been seeing Julie Williams for a few years now, and she's great! She friendly and has a very calming voice. She responds quickly to prescription request. I would recommend her to anyone.
About Julie Williams
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1952427007
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Williams accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Julie Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Julie Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Williams.
