Julie Winter, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Julie Winter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Julie Winter, NP
Overview
Julie Winter, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ms From UCLA and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Julie Winter works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - North State1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Julie Winter?
I have been seeing Julie for approximately 2 years. She is extremely knowledgeable and empathetic. She takes time with me each visit and really listens to my concerns. I appreciate her bedside manner along with her expertise. Julie and her staff have always treated my issues with thoroughness and expediency. Julie does live the saying, "treat others as you would like to be treated". I can't recommend Julie highly enough.
About Julie Winter, NP
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386633816
Education & Certifications
- Ms From UCLA
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Frequently Asked Questions
Julie Winter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Julie Winter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Julie Winter using Healthline FindCare.
Julie Winter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Julie Winter works at
19 patients have reviewed Julie Winter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julie Winter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Winter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Winter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.