Julie Wright
Offers telehealth
Julie Wright is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Thousand Oaks, CA.
Julie Wright works at
Patrick J. Madden501 Marin St Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 435-9001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Julie has counseled both my children throughout their school years. She listens so well and asks such helpful questions. She has guided me with how to tailor my parenting to suit my children's unique characters. Many of my friends have sought out Julie's assistance and been very pleased. My parental and personal growth has been thoughtfully shaped and guided by this kind and talented advisor. Plus: she does a fine job of handling the tedious task of insurance billing and pre-authorizations.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1194829085
Julie Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Julie Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julie Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julie Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.