Julie Wright

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Julie Wright is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Thousand Oaks, CA. 

Julie Wright works at Patrick J. Madden in Thousand Oaks, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patrick J. Madden
    501 Marin St Ste 108, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 435-9001
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 21, 2015
    Julie has counseled both my children throughout their school years. She listens so well and asks such helpful questions. She has guided me with how to tailor my parenting to suit my children's unique characters. Many of my friends have sought out Julie's assistance and been very pleased. My parental and personal growth has been thoughtfully shaped and guided by this kind and talented advisor. Plus: she does a fine job of handling the tedious task of insurance billing and pre-authorizations.
    D. Hess — Dec 21, 2015
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194829085
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

