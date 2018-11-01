Julieann Nipp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Julieann Nipp, CFNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Julieann Nipp, CFNP
Julieann Nipp, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Julieann Nipp works at
Julieann Nipp's Office Locations
Constitution8401 Constitution Ave NE Ste 150, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 727-3800
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is always helpful & very thorough. Great person.
About Julieann Nipp, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1174532741
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Julieann Nipp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julieann Nipp.
