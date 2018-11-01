See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Julieann Nipp, CFNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Julieann Nipp, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Julieann Nipp, CFNP

Julieann Nipp, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Julieann Nipp works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
3.8 (10)
View Profile
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
3.0
View Profile

Julieann Nipp's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Constitution
    8401 Constitution Ave NE Ste 150, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-3800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Julieann Nipp?

    Nov 01, 2018
    She is always helpful & very thorough. Great person.
    Sally — Nov 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Julieann Nipp, CFNP
    How would you rate your experience with Julieann Nipp, CFNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Julieann Nipp to family and friends

    Julieann Nipp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Julieann Nipp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Julieann Nipp, CFNP.

    About Julieann Nipp, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174532741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julieann Nipp has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Julieann Nipp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julieann Nipp works at Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Julieann Nipp’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Julieann Nipp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julieann Nipp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julieann Nipp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julieann Nipp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Julieann Nipp, CFNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.