Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD

Neuropsychology
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Corvallis, OR. They graduated from University of Oregon.

Dr. Guillaumot works at Corvallis Clinic PC in Corvallis, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Corvallis Clinic PC
    444 NW Elks Dr, Corvallis, OR 97330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 754-1150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Corvallis Neuropsychology LLC
    408 SW Monroe Ave Ste M210D, Corvallis, OR 97333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Brain Injury

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Julien Guillaumot, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124079066
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Med School
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School Hospitals (Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Oregon
    Medical Education

