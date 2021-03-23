Juliena Gigon, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Juliena Gigon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Juliena Gigon, PA-C
Overview
Juliena Gigon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA.
Juliena Gigon works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
2
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 502-0202
-
3
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Juliena Gigon?
I’ve been with Juliena for 10 years. Simply the best.
About Juliena Gigon, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1801193990
Education & Certifications
- Elon University
Frequently Asked Questions
Juliena Gigon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Juliena Gigon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Juliena Gigon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Juliena Gigon works at
1049 patients have reviewed Juliena Gigon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Juliena Gigon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Juliena Gigon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Juliena Gigon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.