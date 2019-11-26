See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Julio Giron, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Julio Giron, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Julio Giron works at Silverstate Cardiology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart and Vascular Specialists
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 489-9000
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Nov 26, 2019
    Excellent care. He discovered a previously unknown health issue and referred me to a specialist. I will definitely use him again as my PCP.
    Charlotte Yarbrough — Nov 26, 2019
    About Julio Giron, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962646653
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Julio Giron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Julio Giron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Julio Giron works at Silverstate Cardiology LLC in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Julio Giron’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Julio Giron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Julio Giron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Julio Giron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Julio Giron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

