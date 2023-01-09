Dr. Olivo II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julio Olivo II, PHD
Overview
Dr. Julio Olivo II, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Olivo II works at
Locations
Royal Home Care Management290 Chestnut St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 545-6767
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Olivo really helped me navigate through my relationship issues and insecurities. He is really down to earth and easy to talk to.
About Dr. Julio Olivo II, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1215437025
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olivo II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivo II works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivo II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivo II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivo II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivo II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.